Regional Population Growth Slows
Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Of New Zealand’s 16 regions, 12 experienced lower
population growth in the June 2022 year than in 2021, Stats
NZ said today.
“While two-thirds of regions
experienced population growth in the past year, for most
regions this growth was lower than in 2021,” population
estimates and projections acting manager Rebekah Hennessey
said.
“Population decline also occurred in five
regions – Auckland, Wellington, Nelson, West Coast, and
Southland.”
Visit our website to read this
news story and information release. NZ.Stat is currently
down – you can download the NZ.Stat tables for this
release as zip files on the information release
page.
