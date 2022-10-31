Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Michael Wood Has Heard Us

Monday, 31 October 2022, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Restore Passenger Rail

Restore Passenger Rail supporters received a letter from Hon Michael Wood, Minister of Transport, late Thursday after being removed from the gantry above the Johnsonville motorway.
 

Three Restore Passenger Rail supporters attempted to Zoom in to a Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee hearing on the future of inter-regional passenger rail, but were stopped from doing so by the Committee. They were arrested then released on bail from the Wellington District Court.
 

It was their third week of disruption to Wellington motorists.
 

“The select committee process snubbed us, highlighting the inherent problem with the entire process.” said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden.
 

“On Thursday we watched National MP Simeon Brown use his seat on the Transport and Infrastructure select committee to attempt to undermine pro-rail submitters. We are in a Climate Emergency and Hon Simeon Brown plays the schoolboy joker.” 
 

Minister of Transport Hon Michael Wood responded to the call to meet, and has agreed to talk if Restore Passenger Rail supporters cease disruptions to commuters across the Wellington transport network.
 

“We have agreed, in good faith, to temporarily stop disrupting traffic to allow for discussions with the Minister.” said Penwarden.
 

“UN Secretary-General António Guterres admonished the world’s governments last month, saying that “leaders are out of step with their people, who are crying out for urgent climate action.”
 

“Will the Minister of Transport rise beyond business as usual to tackle the Climate Emergency, the biggest issue facing humanity? We will see.”

Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 

