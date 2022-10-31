Michael Wood Has Heard Us
Restore Passenger Rail supporters received a letter from
Hon Michael Wood, Minister of Transport, late Thursday after
being removed from the gantry above the Johnsonville
motorway.
Three Restore Passenger Rail
supporters attempted to Zoom in to a Transport and
Infrastructure Select Committee hearing on the future of
inter-regional passenger rail, but were stopped from doing
so by the Committee. They were arrested then released on
bail from the Wellington District Court.
It
was their third week of disruption to Wellington
motorists.
“The select committee process
snubbed us, highlighting the inherent problem with the
entire process.” said spokesperson Rosemary
Penwarden.
“On Thursday we watched
National MP Simeon Brown use his seat on the Transport and
Infrastructure select committee to attempt to undermine
pro-rail submitters. We are in a Climate Emergency and Hon
Simeon Brown plays the schoolboy
joker.”
Minister of Transport Hon
Michael Wood responded to the call to meet, and has agreed
to talk if Restore Passenger Rail supporters cease
disruptions to commuters across the Wellington transport
network.
“We have agreed, in good faith,
to temporarily stop disrupting traffic to allow for
discussions with the Minister.” said
Penwarden.
“UN Secretary-General António
Guterres admonished the world’s governments last month,
saying that “leaders are out of step with their people,
who are crying
out for urgent climate
action.”
“Will the Minister of Transport rise beyond business as usual to tackle the Climate Emergency, the biggest issue facing humanity? We will see.”