Michael Wood Has Heard Us

Restore Passenger Rail supporters received a letter from Hon Michael Wood, Minister of Transport, late Thursday after being removed from the gantry above the Johnsonville motorway.



Three Restore Passenger Rail supporters attempted to Zoom in to a Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee hearing on the future of inter-regional passenger rail, but were stopped from doing so by the Committee. They were arrested then released on bail from the Wellington District Court.



It was their third week of disruption to Wellington motorists.



“The select committee process snubbed us, highlighting the inherent problem with the entire process.” said spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden.



“On Thursday we watched National MP Simeon Brown use his seat on the Transport and Infrastructure select committee to attempt to undermine pro-rail submitters. We are in a Climate Emergency and Hon Simeon Brown plays the schoolboy joker.”



Minister of Transport Hon Michael Wood responded to the call to meet, and has agreed to talk if Restore Passenger Rail supporters cease disruptions to commuters across the Wellington transport network.



“We have agreed, in good faith, to temporarily stop disrupting traffic to allow for discussions with the Minister.” said Penwarden.



“UN Secretary-General António Guterres admonished the world’s governments last month, saying that “leaders are out of step with their people, who are crying out for urgent climate action.”



“Will the Minister of Transport rise beyond business as usual to tackle the Climate Emergency, the biggest issue facing humanity? We will see.”

© Scoop Media

