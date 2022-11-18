Proposed Changes To Reduce Gambling Harm “Don’t Go Far Enough”

The Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand (GMANZ) believes DIA’s proposed regulations don’t go far enough to address problem gambling harm.

The changes announced by Minister Tinetti today are intended to reduce harm caused by electronic gaming machines (EGMs) in pubs and clubs, with focus on strengthening host responsibility requirements.

“Some of these proposed regulations do not go far enough to actually make a difference for people who are at risk or experiencing gambling harm," says independent chair of GMANZ Peter Dengate Thrush. “We are overall disappointed that the Government has squandered the opportunity and not listened to the recommendations from those of us at the coal face of problem gambling in Aotearoa.”

"The Government’s proposed 'mandatory annual training' fails to understand the hospitality sector, where the staff turnover rate is much, much higher than other industries. Employees across the hospitality sector often do not stay at one job for more than a year – this is business as usual for hospo. As part of our submission to DIA, we strongly recommended creating an NZQA-supported unit standard qualification for venues to train staff. ”

"We are incredibly frustrated that voluntary facial recognition tools – where problem gamblers want to self-exclude themselves from venues – are not featured in the proposed changes. This tech is ready to go and is already installed in a number of venues in Aotearoa – we want to see these systems installed in all venues. The Ministry of Health has a $1.5m fund dedicated to using technology to address gambling harm – why isn't it using this money?"

"It's concerning that the proposed regulations include making electronic gaming machines (EGMs) less visible – this only further stigmatises players further. Pushing players into the darker corners of pubs and clubs is not harm reduction, it's state sanctioned bullying and isolation tactics."

"Overall, as the representatives of the gaming machine sector in Aotearoa, we support the use of penalties on operators who fail to comply with harm minimisation regulations. If members of our industry are not following the rules and are not looking after people who are using EGMs, they should not be operating in this country."

“More broadly we are in full, hearty support of reforming the Gambling Act so that it is fit for purpose,” says Dengate Thrush. “We are seriously concerned about the unregulated ‘Wild West’ that is online gambling – reforming the Gambling Act so that it is modernised and is effective in protecting people against pernicious gambling websites, where there are no controls and no oversight.”

© Scoop Media

