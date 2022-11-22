Restore Passenger Rail Supporters Secure Meeting With Minister Wood

Restore Passenger Rail supporters have confirmed they have a meeting with Transport Minister Hon Michael Wood at 4pm on Tuesday 6 December 2022.

“We wrote to Transport Minister Wood asking for a meeting, and he has agreed to meet. Therefore, in good faith we agree to withhold further disruption of business as usual in the Wellington region, for now.” said spokesperson for the campaign Rosemary Penwarden.

The 30 minute meeting will be held in the Minister’s office at the Beehive, 4pm Tuesday 6 December.

“We’re pleased the Transport Minister is prepared to meet. But will he show leadership at this time of Climate Emergency? Real leadership means restoring an affordable and accessible nationwide passenger rail service for the people of Aotearoa NZ” said Penwarden.

“Nationwide passenger rail will connect communities with affordable travel options for all, reduce road accidents, create jobs and reduce emissions - and put us on track towards a liveable future. It’s a no-brainer. Let’s get on with it.”

The Restore Passenger Rail campaign was officially launched on Tuesday 27 September when campaigners delivered the ultimatum to a number of MPs outside the Parliamentary Library. They received no response from the government and so began disrupting business as usual in the capital, as the ultimatum said, on 10 October.

Link to Restore Passenger Rail supporters’ oral submission to the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee 8 November: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1h3V4dsub3CBLuGxhcJKka1pFpCxtkIP-/view?usp=share_link

Restore Passenger Rail is a grassroots movement of ordinary New Zealanders who have stepped into peaceful civil resistance to help save a liveable future. Restore Passenger Rail is a member of the A22 Network. We receive funds from the Climate Emergency Fund for recruitment, training, and capacity building.

