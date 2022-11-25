Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wharekauri/Chatham Islands Iwi Forge New Relationship With Crown

Friday, 25 November 2022, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Ngati Mutunga o Wharekauri

Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri (NMoW) have today signed an Agreement In Principle (AIP) with the Crown towards a Treaty of Waitangi settlement, marking a fresh start in relations between the two signatories.

After a lengthy and difficult process which began in 2016, Lead Negotiator for the iwi, Tom McClurg says the AIP is a positive step forward.

“Coming to an agreement allows us to establish a proper Treaty of Waitangi-based relationship with the Crown that has not existed since the annexation of Wharekauri/Chatham Islands in November 1842,” he says.

“Our people see the agreement with the Crown as a beginning rather than an end – a fresh start for nga uri o Ngāti Mutunga and the wider Wharekauri community,” says McClurg.

Mr McClurg is particularly pleased with the inclusion of a formal acknowledgement in the AIP of the unreasonable behaviour of the Crown during the 1842 annexation almost three years after the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in which the standards of the Crown’s expected conduct towards Māori were set out.

The AIP includes reference to a “profound failure” on the part of the Crown to pay “respect to the mana and te tino rangatiratanga of Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri”*.

“In practice, the payment of that overdue respect by the Crown translates to a very small redress offer. But we also need to be pragmatic and take the offer to unlock opportunities previously denied to us because of that disrespect,” says McClurg.

“The way the settlement process has been managed has caused significant tension within our community, with one iwi settlement being fast-tracked while ours was still in negotiation, despite an agreement to negotiate both concurrently. This process has been particularly upsetting for some of our people, especially given that some whakapapa to both iwi on Wharekauri.

“While the proposed settlement currently doesn’t meet all our needs – it is heartening to see a renewed focus on relationship building, manaakitanga. It’s also heartening to recall that there is no such thing as ‘full and final’ in a relationship. Now that our relationship with the Crown is being re-set, we have many generations ahead for that relationship to deliver benefits,” says McClurg.

Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri Iwi Trust CEO, Gail Amaru, says the opening of the purpose-built Office Facility and adjoining Chatham Islands Museum, which was commissioned by Ngāti Mutunga, is representative of the way in which the Wharekauri community work effectively together in such a remote location.

“Ngāti Mutunga have an intergenerational, forward-looking focus. Our approach throughout the settlement process has been to honour our tūpuna and provide for our mokopuna by building a strong foundation for our future. Today’s signing is a transformational step towards that future,” says Amaru.

“This AIP has been a long time coming and it is down to the steadfast work of many, led by Tom McClurg, whose determination in the face of protracted negotiations is relentless,” she says.

“We are all proud of our stance as iwi, Ngāti Mutunga are more united today than we were even six years ago when the process began,” Amaru notes.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ngati Mutunga o Wharekauri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>

la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>



Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 