Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Businesses Demand Urgent Response On Canterbury Crime And Antisocial Behaviour

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce

As the frequency and severity of crime and antisocial behaviour throughout the Canterbury region increases at pace, 80 businesses from throughout the region have signed a joint letter, coordinated by the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, requesting an urgent response from Government.

"We are growing increasingly concerned at the incidences of crime and antisocial behaviour impacting businesses and residents throughout Christchurch and the Canterbury region," says Chief Executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, Leeann Watson.

"We, nor the 80 businesses who have signed the joint-letter to the Government, can no longer sit by idly when businesses and residents are being menaced by a continual stream of smash and grabs leaving staff in a constant state of fear, antisocial behaviour spreading throughout the city centre, and opportunistic and brutal assaults leading to serious harm and sadly, recently, multiple loss of lives.

"The Government’s response to this very serious and complex situation has been insufficient. While there has been a recent announcement to provide some support for businesses in Auckland, Hamilton, and Bay of Plenty, it does not address the core issue here in Canterbury, and there seems to be a lack of concern for noncriminal but antisocial behaviour that may ultimately lead to criminal activity down the track.

"We recognise that there are a number of complex factors that contribute to the causes of criminal activity, and that ongoing challenges such as the truancy crisis, increased cost of living and the lingering effects of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns are facilitating an environment where these actions are occurring at an increased rate.

"However, the focus on being kind and continually expressing that the issue is complex is no longer enough. We need to see action. Government must ensure there are sufficient resources and changes to ensure those in roles of authority can act and that there are immediate consequences for those who commit these hideous crimes. We would also like to see a review of the thresholds being applied to what is considered non-criminal activity that at this point, carries little if any consequences but does have a significant impact on the safety and security of both the business community, residents and visitors to our region."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Gaslighting About Inflation


Reportedly, we’re going to need to have a recession next year in order to curb our wild spending habits and bring inflation under control. According to some economists, we’ve all been spending our hefty wage rises so freely that up to 50,000 of us may have to lose our jobs next year to get the economy back in proper working order. Who knew?..
More>>



 
 

Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 