Temporary Disruption To GoBay And MyWay Services As Bus Drivers Attend A Union Stop Work Meeting

GoBay bus services and MyWay on demand services will experience additional temporary disruptions due to drivers attending a union stop work meeting in Clive next Monday 5 December from 6.30am-11am. These temporary disruptions are in addition to the reduced timetable currently being operated.

The following services will not be running on Monday 5 December:

Route 12H – Hastings to Napier – 6.30am, 7.40am, 8.00am, 8.20am & 9.30am

Route 12N – Napier to Hastings – 7.00am, 7.20am, 8.20am, 8.40am & 9.30am

Route 14 – Maraenui/Onekawa – 9.30am

Route 21 – Havelock North – 6.35am & 7.05am

GoBay is sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

Bus users are encouraged to check the GoBay Facebook page before travelling for schedule changes.

