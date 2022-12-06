University Of Auckland Strike Extended Again
Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union
Academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi |
Tertiary Education Union at Waipapa Taumata Rau | University
of Auckland will continue their ban on entering and
releasing student marks or course marks into any student
management system, that was due to end at 11:59pm last
night, until 5pm on Thursday 8 December.
Meanwhile, a
student-led
petition in support of TEU strike action has now
gathered over 800 signatures.
More details and
comments on the strike from TEU Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser
Nicole Wallace can
be found
here.
