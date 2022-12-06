University Of Auckland Strike Extended Again

Academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union at Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland will continue their ban on entering and releasing student marks or course marks into any student management system, that was due to end at 11:59pm last night, until 5pm on Thursday 8 December.

Meanwhile, a student-led petition in support of TEU strike action has now gathered over 800 signatures.

More details and comments on the strike from TEU Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Nicole Wallace can be found here.

