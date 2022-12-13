Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Okuma NZ Donates 100 Tonnes Of Mussels To Support Ocean Regeneration Efforts

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 11:55 am
Press Release: Okuma NZ

Okuma New Zealand is partnering with Gulf Guardians to help regenerate the Hauraki Gulf by putting mussels back into the ocean.

The once abundant Hauraki Gulf is on the brink of collapse and the Gulf Guardians Fund has been set up by Auckland Foundation to support vital work being done to regenerate the health of the Hauraki Gulf.

By donating 100 tonnes of mussels towards shellfish restoration programmes, Okuma is allowing vulnerable species underwater a second chance.

Mussels are more than salty, bearded molluscs – they’re underwater eco-vacuums that stabilise the seafloor, create a food source and support a thriving ecosystem. A simple mussel can single-handedly filter up to two bathtubs of water a day.

Okuma New Zealand Managing Director Tom Johanson says that as a fishing equipment company they want to be a key part of the solution to regenerate our ocean.

“Time is running out, and if we want future generations of Kiwis to enjoy fish abundance and a healthy marine environment, we need to act now.”

“Our goal is to leverage our platform to educate the fishing community about what's happening beneath the surface and what we can do collectively to help turn the tide.”

For every purchase of any Okuma product, Okuma will donate mussels back into the ocean to help the sustainable regeneration of our ocean.

Gulf Guardians Philanthropy Director, Tim Kay, says that below the surface, the health of Tīkapa Moana is seriously declining, and urgent action is required to restore its health.

“Over the decades, the urbanisation of the Tīkapa Moana catchment area, farming, fishing practices and climate change have all taken their toll.

"We are delighted to have Okuma on board to help us on our mission to regenerate the Hauraki Gulf. We hope this partnership will inspire New Zealanders who care about the gulf to take action.”

Gulf Guardians is a purpose-driven fund powered by Auckland Foundation, supporting the vital work being done to regenerate the health of the Hauraki Gulf. Grants from the Gulf Guardians Fund target the highest impact areas, including mussel beds and wetlands restoration.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Okuma NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
