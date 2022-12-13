Youth Homelessness Charity Announces Expansion Plans As It Marks 30 Years

A Victorian charity that provides unique support to young people who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, has announced major expansion plans as it marks 30 years.

Lighthouse Foundation provides therapeutic homes and tailored care programs to transform the lives of young people in Melbourne.

The charity is different because its proven Model of Care also focuses on caring for carers. A team of clinicians is trained to help carers make sense of what they’re experiencing so they can support young people in a sensitive and purposeful way.

The charity’s foster care program also sees tangible support provided – trained Lighthouse therapeutic carers offer regular respite, sleepovers, access to clinical support, and advice to the entire foster family.

Having transformed the lives of more than 1,000 young people, Lighthouse Foundation has plans to build more homes, fund more programs, and help hundreds more of Victoria’s most vulnerable youth.

CEO Eamonn McCarthy said: “Unfortunately, we are seeing the impact of COVID on homelessness numbers and we fear more young people will need help’’.

Lighthouse has just launched its Christmas appeal with funds helping to support both young people and carers.

$35 can provide a warm family meal to be shared in a Lighthouse home

$120 can support a young person to return to school in 2023 with basic school supplies and practical help from carers

$300 can provide a Reflective Practice group session run by a trained clinician to support a team of dedicated carers.

Therapeutic Carer Ricky is one of dozens of Lighthouse’s carers who rely on the charity’s support to continue giving the best care.

“I had heard a lot of stories about people getting burnt out or just not getting the support they needed, and as the saying goes: ‘you can’t pour from an empty cup’,” Ricky said.

“Everything I heard about Lighthouse assured me they did things differently and that they supported their staff as much as the young people in their programs.

“The most rewarding part is knowing what you’re doing is making a tangible difference, especially when you see the progress being made. Through Lighthouse, these young people are going to find themselves and their situation improving.”

The Youth Affairs Council of Victoria estimates there are around 6,000 homeless adolescent Victorians.

“In the perfect world, this organisation shouldn’t exist,” Ricky said. “I shouldn’t have to do this job. But the reality is, it is needed.”

