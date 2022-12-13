Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Youth Homelessness Charity Announces Expansion Plans As It Marks 30 Years

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Lighthouse Foundation

A Victorian charity that provides unique support to young people who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, has announced major expansion plans as it marks 30 years.

Lighthouse Foundation provides therapeutic homes and tailored care programs to transform the lives of young people in Melbourne.

The charity is different because its proven Model of Care also focuses on caring for carers. A team of clinicians is trained to help carers make sense of what they’re experiencing so they can support young people in a sensitive and purposeful way.

The charity’s foster care program also sees tangible support provided – trained Lighthouse therapeutic carers offer regular respite, sleepovers, access to clinical support, and advice to the entire foster family.

Having transformed the lives of more than 1,000 young people, Lighthouse Foundation has plans to build more homes, fund more programs, and help hundreds more of Victoria’s most vulnerable youth.

CEO Eamonn McCarthy said: “Unfortunately, we are seeing the impact of COVID on homelessness numbers and we fear more young people will need help’’.

Lighthouse has just launched its Christmas appeal with funds helping to support both young people and carers.

  • $35 can provide a warm family meal to be shared in a Lighthouse home
  • $120 can support a young person to return to school in 2023 with basic school supplies and practical help from carers
  • $300 can provide a Reflective Practice group session run by a trained clinician to support a team of dedicated carers.

Therapeutic Carer Ricky is one of dozens of Lighthouse’s carers who rely on the charity’s support to continue giving the best care.

“I had heard a lot of stories about people getting burnt out or just not getting the support they needed, and as the saying goes: ‘you can’t pour from an empty cup’,” Ricky said.

“Everything I heard about Lighthouse assured me they did things differently and that they supported their staff as much as the young people in their programs.

“The most rewarding part is knowing what you’re doing is making a tangible difference, especially when you see the progress being made. Through Lighthouse, these young people are going to find themselves and their situation improving.”

The Youth Affairs Council of Victoria estimates there are around 6,000 homeless adolescent Victorians.

“In the perfect world, this organisation shouldn’t exist,” Ricky said. “I shouldn’t have to do this job. But the reality is, it is needed.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Lighthouse Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
More>>



 
 



National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>



Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 