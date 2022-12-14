Former Minister Calls Zelensky Address ‘An Affront To Democracy.’

World BEYOND War Aotearoa spokesperson Hon. Matt Robson said today that the Zelensky address aimed to lock New Zealand into the NATO war strategy in Ukraine was an affront to democracy.

“The New Zealand Parliament this morning turned its Debating Chamber into a stage-managed event to commit New Zealand to the NATO path of a prolonged war in the Ukraine with the declared aim of weakening Russia, “he said.

The former Minister of Disarmament in the Helen Clark government said the prepared pro-war speeches of Labour National, the Greens and Act leaders showed there was never any intention to have MPs consider the complexities of this war or to genuinely discuss the wisdom of New Zealand's growing military integration with a nuclear armed NATO and its dangerous confrontation strategy.

It also lost an opportunity to question or challenge President Zelensky about any aspect of the peace process or even request a Christmas truce, as requested by the global peace movement, he said.

“Prolonging the war with Russia is not in the best interests of New Zealand or anyone involved in the conflict, except for those who profit from war.

“New Zealand should be using our voice to foster true peace-making, dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation of conflict,” said Hon. Matt Robson.

