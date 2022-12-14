Metlink Welcomes Half Price Fare Extension Ahead Of Community Connect Scheme Rollout

Metlink has welcomed the Government’s extension of half price public transport fares until the end of March 2023.

The extension, announced by Transport Minister Michael Wood today, is part of the Government’s ongoing investments in public transport and mode-shift and the transition to its Community Connect scheme.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said the half price fares extension would enable passengers to ready themselves for the eventual go live date for the Community Connect scheme which permanently reduces public transport fares for Community Services Card (CSC) holders by 50 percent.

“In the lead up to the launch of Community Connect, our Metlink teams will be working with communities to ensure there is easy access to the discounts. It is very important to our team to reduce any barriers CSC holders might have to accessing public transport in our region.

“With about 90,000 CSC holders in the Wellington region, Metlink is working hard to ensure they’ll continue to have easy access to half price fares when the scheme rolls out,” says Samantha Gain.

As well as community engagement and a full range of communications to help promote the scheme next year, an online portal is being developed so CSC holders can register their Snapper cards before the discounts go live.

Once a passenger has registered the CSC discount to their Snapper card the discounts will be automatically applied any time they travel using their Snapper card on all Metlink buses and trains. This is now expected to come into effect from 1 April 2023.

