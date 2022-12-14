Give Us Our Jobs Back

Nurses for Freedom New Zealand (NFFNZ) acknowledges the need for more nurses in New Zealand to support a failing health system, and welcomes Minister Woods 'straight-to-residence pathway' for overseas Registered Nurses.

Caution is urged however says Nurses for Freedom NZ Founder Deborah Cunliffe " An analogy would be New Zealand roads, quick fixes never achieve the desired outcome and can lead to more complex issues long term"

New Zealand's current nursing deficit is unclear however, a report by NZNO July 2022 indicates a shortfall of 4,000 nurses nationwide. This number, assessed prior to covid, has been further exacerbated by termination of over 1500 public health care workers to include 621 nurses; more nurses have since been stood down, resigned or terminated due to booster requirements or ill-health.

Nurses for Freedom NZ challenges the government and Te Whatu Ora to consider more cost effective new zealand-based solutions to support our failing health system and face the elephant in the room.

"Bringing nurses from other countries and cultures will tick some boxes" says Deborah Cunliffe but does not replace the thousands of years of New Zealand experience our membership represents.

Whilst we welcome this decision there is a simple solution. Reinstate the hundreds of nurses, carers, doctors, midwives, lead maternity carers, paramedics, administrative and allied health roles terminated due to vaccine mandates. Give us our jobs back!

© Scoop Media

