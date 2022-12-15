Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Even If Rail Nutters Got Their Way – Not A Single Ton Of Reduced Emissions

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Restore Passenger Rail group appear to be as pointless as their vandalism. They are either crooks or have not realised that, even if the Government caved in to their ridiculous demands to cover the nation in passenger rail, not a single tonne of emissions will be saved.

Responding to this morning’s news about the vandalism of MPs offices, Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said:

Restore Passenger Rail’s website claims that ‘restoring passenger rail in NZ is an achievable campaign that will directly help to lower our emissions’. That is demonstrably false. New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme is a cap and trade model. Even if the Government were to shut highways and put everyone on rail, any reduced emissions in transport would be available elsewhere.”

“These people claim to be environmental heroes, but can’t even be bothered to understand the ETS. Instead of vandalism, they should work to promote measures that would actually serve to reduce emissions. They are either woefully ignorant or trying to mischievously hoodwink the public by lying that there are environmental gains from their rail demands. Not only are they trashing MP’s offices, they’re trashing the quality of public debate with their outright lies.”

“Train-spotters are a weird bunch, but this is an even weirder rabbit hole. What looks to be going on here is that the same old rail enthusiast crowd have figured out that climate change could be a vehicle for their 1800’s-style iron horse fantasy. Someone needs to buy these people a model railway set.”

“At the Taxpayers’ Union, we love trains, but love the environment more. These people don’t speak for environmentalists, and certainly don’t speak for taxpayers.”

Gordon Campbell: On National's Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission's case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today...

Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm...


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term...





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully," Grant Robertson said...


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services...

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland's eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway...


