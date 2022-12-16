Geographic Boundaries Annual Release: As At 1 January 2023

Geographic boundaries are provided in spatial formats and as non-spatial classifications.

Access geographic boundaries through the Stats NZ geographic data service

Use the Stats NZ geographic data service to view, access, or download geographic boundary files.

Access the 2023 boundary layers such as territorial authority, urban rural, and statistical area 2, with metadata, in a range of formats.

Download the Geographic areas table 2023 (CSV) file of the 2023 meshblock concorded to selected meshblock years and higher geographies.

Geography names have tohutō (macrons) where applicable. The field containing names without tohutō is suffixed with 'ascii'.



Visit our website to read this information release and this methods paper:



© Scoop Media

