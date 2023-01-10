Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Needs To Get Tough On The Commercial Fishing Industry

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 8:43 am
Press Release: AJPANZ

Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ (AJPANZ) responds to the US court injunction banning import of New Zealand fish caught in Māui dolphin habitat.

“The New Zealand Government should be ashamed and embarrassed that the United States has to give them lessons in conservation,” says AJPANZ Secretary Dr Michael Morris. “So much for our ‘clean green image’”.

According the Department of Conservation Threat Management Plan review of 2019, Māui dolphins (popoto), which are on the verge of extinction, are often caught in fishing nets. Māui dolphins are one of the rarest dolphin subspecies globally.
 

A New Zealand Government State of the Environment report from the same year reports that 22% of marine mammal species, 90% of seabirds and 80% of shore birds are endangered due to fishing by-catch.

“The Government needs to get tough on the commercial fishing industry, and not rely on the Americans to teach us our business,” says Dr Morris. “New Zealand could have the dubious distinction of being the first country in the world to lose an indigenous marine mammal.”

The Animal Justice Party plans to contest the party vote during the 2023 election on the basis of compassion for all animals.
 

If elected, protection of Māui dolphin habitat and other sea life would be one of its first priorities.
 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from AJPANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Becoming A Nation Of Political Paranoids


Reportedly, there’s a crime wave sweeping the nation, even though the vast majority of us are not experiencing it first hand. That’s partly because the crime rates in most categories – including youth crime, and crime committed by rangatahi Maori – have been dropping sharply in recent years. “This latest report shows that offending rates among children aged 10 to 13 fell by 65 percent between 2010/11 and 2020/21...
More>>



 
 


Green Party: MPs Write Directly To Grand Ayatollah Khamenei Of Iran
Members of Parliament for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have today written to Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Khamenei to condemn the ongoing violence and killing of women’s rights and democracy protesters... More>>

Government: Stronger Measures Proposed To Tackle Youth Vaping
“Youth vaping is becoming increasingly popular, with many choosing to vape despite never having smoked,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>

Government: A Strong Summer For Tourism Builds On A Bumper Year
Around 470,000 to 530,000 international visitors are estimated to arrive in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports in January and February 2023... More>>

ACT: Welcomes Covid Decision
“The ACT Party welcomes the Government’s decision not to impose mandatory testing for arrivals from China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “This is a sensible position instead of importing 2020 panic into another new year... More>>



Government: New Year Honours Recipients Highlight What Makes NZ Unique
The 183 recipients of New Year honours represent the best of New Zealand and what makes us unique in the world, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>



Environmental Defence Society: Supports Resource Management Reform Bills But Calls For Key Improvements

The Environmental Defence Society has released some initial analysis of the two new bills that will replace the Resource Management Act next year and says it will continue to support the reforms... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 