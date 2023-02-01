Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Funding Boost For Age Friendly Projects Supporting Seniors

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Ministry of Social Development

Engaging seniors and young people through workshops, creating a series of kaupapa Māori events for kaumātua and kuia, and delivering retirement workshops are among the latest projects funded by the Age friendly fund.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner says keeping older people connected is more important now than ever.

“These locally developed, led and delivered projects will help strengthen community connections for the future. With the right planning and support, we can create age friendly environments where everyone regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in their community.”

The successful applicants in this funding round are:

  • Atamu EFKS Porirua Incorporated – holding weaving (lalaga) sessions for the older generation to pass down the knowledge about this dying art
  • Te Runanga o Ngai Tamawhariua – providing a series of kaupapa Māori events for kaumātua and kuia
  • Presbyterian Support Upper South – delivering retirement workshops covering a range of topics to help participants parepare for later life
  • North Otago Arts Society – delivering a creative connections programme to support those living with dementia in the Waitaki District
  • Manchester House – high school students assisting older people to write their own memoirs
  • Te Whare Toi o Ngaaruawaahia Incorporated – creating a suite of cultural and creative programmes for the seniors of Ngaaruawaahia
  • Age Concern Auckland – progressing implementation of the Age Friendly Auckland Action Plan
  • Alpine Community Trust/Community Networks – conducting a survey and focus groups with older adults to collect data, specifically about living conditions, health and social needs
  • Northshore CMA – forming a steering group to develop and carry out a community age friendly assessment in the North Shore and Hibiscus Coast areas of Auckland
  • Takutai Charitable Trust – engaging older and younger people of the Pohutukawa Coast through workshops to help identify and develop an intergenerational activity/event
  • Age Concern Whangarei – providing contact each month with older people who are living alone to enhance their health and overall wellbeing
  • Cycling Without Age Eastern Bay of Plenty Incorporated - providing free recreational outings primarily for older, low mobility residents and others socially isolated by illness and disability.

The Office for Seniors Age friendly fund grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumātua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)

