Reserve Bank Should Take Note Of Aussie $5 Decision

Friday, 3 February 2023, 8:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Republic

 

“The decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to not replace the late Queen with Charles on the Aussie $5 note should indicate to our Reserve Bank that it’s time to change the NZ $20 note” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa.

“Australia’s Reserve Bank is now consulting with the public on who should be on the $5 note. Our Reserve Bank should be doing the same - a petition by ActionStation on this issue has attracted over 2,000 signatures,” said Mr Holden.

“It’s time to make our money reflect Aotearoa” concluded Mr Holden.

NOTES

The ActionStation petition can be found here: Make our money reflect Aotearoa | OurActionStation

