Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Workers Need Income Insurance Now

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 4:14 pm
Press Release: E Tu

The biggest private sector union in Aotearoa New Zealand, E tū, is concerned by the Prime Minister’s announcement today that the New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme (NZIIS) will be delayed indefinitely.

The announcement was part of the new Prime Minister’s policy reprioritisation, stating that the policy will not be considered again this term, nor until the economy improves significantly.

E tū Assistant National Secretary, Annie Newman, says the union is disappointed in this development.

“This is not good news for New Zealand’s workers,” Annie says.

“The New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme should be a policy priority as we face a possible recession and other huge changes in the job market.

“The Prime Minister has told Aotearoa that he’s squarely focused on the cost of living for Kiwis. NZIIS should be a key part of that plan, as job losses are often devastating for family budgets.

“Many other countries have highly successful unemployment insurance schemes as part of their welfare systems. New Zealand is behind the 8-ball here.”

However, the union is pleased that the minimum wage will be increased to keep up with inflation.

“Many of our members are on or near the minimum wage, and $1.50 per hour is a significant increase for them. It will take some of the sting out of the rising costs across the economy.

“Increasing the minimum wage by anything less than inflation would have seen minimum wage workers effectively have their pay cut in real terms. While this is an adequate increase, we do know that workers really need the Living Wage if they are to live a decent life.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from E Tu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Selling Of Its “Social Investment” Policy

There’s a 19th century flavour to National’s “social investment” strategy, in that it aims to seek capital from philanthropists and charitable organisations – some of them having their own religious agendas- to fund and deliver the provision of social services. Beyond that point, the details are remarkably scarce. Regardless, “social investment “ has become the buzzword for National’s approach to welfare and to the state’s social spending in general... More>>



 
 


Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>

Government: Prime Ministers’ Meeting Reaffirms Close Trans-Tasman Relationship

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today held their first bilateral meeting in Canberra.
It was Chris Hipkins’ first overseas visit since he took office... More>>

Auckland Council: Mayor Extends State Of Emergency

Based on advice from civil-defence authorities, the local state of emergency for Auckland has been extended for seven days, but may be lifted earlier. More>>

ALSO:


Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>

Free Fares NZ: Government Extends Half-Price Public Transport

“Affordable public transport is helping to ease cost of living pressures,” said Free Fares spokesperson Kate Day. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 