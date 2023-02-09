Elvis Lopeti Lends A Hand To 2023 Census Education Campaign For Children And Young People

A 2023 Census education campaign for students is being brought to life by dancer and entertainer Elvis Lopeti, Stats NZ said today.

The 2023 Census Teacher’s Toolkit is available online from today and includes a lesson plan, an activity pack, and the opportunity for classes to win a $100 stationery voucher by developing their own Class Census.

Registrations opened a week ago and already around 700 schools have signed up to receive the toolkit.

Visit our website to read this news story: Elvis Lopeti lends a hand to 2023 Census education campaign for children and young people

© Scoop Media

