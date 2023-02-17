Govt Must Speak With Insurance Companies Now To Avoid Another Christchurch

We must not have another repeat of what happened after the Christchurch earthquake and the insurance delays that happened back then.

The ongoing delays with insurance assessments and payouts that occurred with the insurance companies in Christchurch were unacceptable and the government needed to step in a lot sooner.

The flooding and damage that has been caused by Cyclone Gabrielle is immense and widespread. The government must speak with insurance companies right now about the pathway forward for people to ensure a speedy recovery effort.

Tens of thousands of kiwis have been affected by this cyclone and the clean up will be huge.

People need certainty from the insurance companies and the government must get a commitment from them that applications are processed with the urgency that the circumstances of those who are affected deserve.

The time to sort this out is now.

