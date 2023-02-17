Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZME To Support New Zealand Red Cross

Friday, 17 February 2023, 3:27 pm
Press Release: NZME

To support those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, one of the most significant weather events in New Zealand’s history, and prepare for future emergencies, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) will promote New Zealand Red Cross’ New Zealand Disaster Fund by utilising its audience of 3.6 million people across its digital, audio and print platforms in an effort to raise as much money as possible for response, recovery and future preparedness.

NZME Chief Executive, Michael Boggs, says the company is determined to do whatever it can to support those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The events have been catastrophic for communities across the North Island and the need for support is critical. At NZME we have a presence across all the communities that have been affected, with many of our staff, our customers, our readers and our listeners living in or having loved ones in those areas. I know everyone across NZME will be getting right behind this cause, promoting and supporting it however we can, to ensure we raise as much money as possible for those in need,” he says.

NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie says: “The NZ Herald is committed to keeping Kiwis in the know with extensive coverage of the devastating events - and we want to help further. Through our digital, print and radio channels, we are encouraging our audience to donate. Big or small, every donation helps.”

NZME’s network of radio stations and digital audio, including Newstalk ZB and The Hits, will also encourage donations to the NZ Red Cross through instant text donation codes and unique campaigns.

New Zealand Red Cross General Manager of Engagement & Enterprise, Shane Chisholm, says: “New Zealand Red Cross are proud to be teaming up with the NZ Herald and NZME to support those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and help ensure that Aotearoa New Zealand is well prepared for emergencies in the future.”

New Zealand Red Cross has established the New Zealand Disaster Fund specifically to help Kiwis affected by extreme weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle. The organisation currently has Red Cross people on the ground assisting in Civil Defence Centres and working alongside emergency management agencies.

In addition to supporting New Zealand Red Cross’ fundraising efforts, NZME made $1 million in advertising support available to support businesses that have been impacted by the recent flooding and weather events across the country, or those that are in the position to help those that have. Funding support for print, audio and digital packages valued at up to $5,000 are available. Terms and conditions apply.

Donations via the New Zealand Disaster Fund will go directly towards helping those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and future other extreme weather events, including Auckland's floods.

here.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



