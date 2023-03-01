Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Where’s The Agriculture Emissions Plan? Asks Greenpeace

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

As the country struggles to recover from climate-fuelled weather events like Cyclone Gabrielle, the Government has yet to come up with an effective plan to cut emissions from Aotearoa’s biggest polluter.

"Where’s the long-awaited plan to cut agricultural emissions?" asks Greenpeace climate campaigner, Christine Rose.

A Government report in response to the industry’s much-derided scheme known as He Waka Eke Noa was circulated before Christmas and looked like giving Aotearoa’s largest emitter - Big Dairy - a free pass.

A final decision was expected to be confirmed by the Cabinet early this year.

"Hopefully Chris Hipkins has thrown it in the bin," says Rose. "He Waka Eke Noa was an industry partnership, and as such set up to fail from the very beginning.

"Every sign we’ve seen so far is that it will indeed fail the climate, New Zealanders and future generations," Rose says.

The plan foreshadowed in December includes ‘the lowest possible price’ on industrial agricultural emissions - which are half of New Zealand’s total greenhouse gasses.

He Waka Eke Noa fails to reduce dairy industry emissions in particular, even though dairy cattle make up a quarter of the country’s total emissions.

The dairy industry is exempt from the Emissions Trading Scheme, and the draft He Waka Eke Noa plan rewards with incentives more than it levies the industry. It’s more a greenwashing tool than a plan for action on climate," says campaigner Christine Rose.

"We’ve suffered back-to-back climate disasters here in Te Ika-a-Māui this year, so if the Government now fails to protect people from the industry most responsible for driving climate change, there will be some very angry voters in Aotearoa."

Climate concern is a very live issue, climate strikes will take place in nine centres across Aotearoa this Friday 3 March and the latest IPSOS poll shows that concern about climate change is at an all-time high.

"The Government’s credibility on climate is at stake in the He Waka Eke Noa decision," says Rose. "This will be a climate election - every child deserves a safe and stable climate."

"History will judge this Government on its imminent decisions on industrial dairy in He Waka Eke Noa. At a time when climate change devastation is in the spotlight, the Government must throw He Waka Eke Noa in the bin. It was never fit for purpose because it lets the country’s worst polluters off the hook, and certainly isn’t fit for purpose now."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 



Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 