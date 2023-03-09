Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar

Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%.

The smaller parties were NZ First on 4.2% (+1.3 points), New Conservatives on 2.5% (+1.7 points), TOP on 1.7% (-0.3 points), Māori Party 1.4% (-0.7 points), Vision NZ 0.8% (+0.6 points) and Democracy NZ 0.5% (-0.4 points).

Assuming all current electorates are held, this would result in 49 seats for Labour (up 3 on last month), 48 for National (up 2), 13 for ACT (down 2), 8 for the Greens (down 2) and 2 for the Māori Party (down 1), meaning the Centre-Right could still just govern with 61 seats.

Chris Hipkins's net favourability rating continues to soar and now sits at +33% up 6 points from last month. The prime minister also now has a positive net favourability rating with National voters of +13% up 17 points from -4% last month.

Christopher Luxon’s net favourability has increased by 3 points from -5% to -2% while ACT leader, David Seymour, sees a 12-point bounce to +1%.

More detailed results are available on our website.

Taxpayers’ Union

Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

"This poll is further good news for Labour. It seems that last month's result was not just a one-off bounce and voters are responding positively to the party's policy 'refocus' and handling of Cyclone Gabrielle. Chris Hipkins's net favourability ratings continue to rise and he is a massive 35 points ahead of Christopher Luxon. It should serve as a wakeup call to the National Party and its leader that defining its election pitch in terms of which Labour policies it will ditch will no longer cut it.

"This poll also throws up some interesting results for the minor parties. Support for the Greens has dropped for the second month in a row and at 5.7%, they are perilously close to the 5% threshold. If this trend continues and Chlöe Swarbrick fails to hold her Auckland Central electorate, the party could be out of Parliament altogether. On the other hand, New Zealand First sees a boost to its highest level since our poll began. This month's score of 4.2% puts the party within striking distance of re-entering Parliament."

