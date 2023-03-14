Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Health Experts Call For Law Changes To Put In Place No Vape Shop Zones In Children's Areas

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 11:40 am
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

A vape store has recently opened in Kopeopeo in Whakatāne, 350m from Whakatāne High School and just under 300m from primary school, St Joseph’s Catholic School.

Māori Women’s Welfare League Waiariki Area Representative Fiona Wiremu is astonished.

"How can a vape store be given a license to sell in Kopeopeo, an area with high needs deprivation, that is largely Māori, and has a lot of rangatahi and tamariki walking through?"

She is concerned that having vape stores near kura in a route traveled by rangatahi and tamariki make it more accessible and in time will become more normalized.

"It’s the addiction I am worried about because we are being given this alternative to smokes as the lesser of two evils. But we know any addition is harmful and I am worried about the effects on our rangatahi and tamariki 10 or 15 years into the future."

In the Horowhenua town of Levin, a vape store sits across the road from Adventure Park, a well know and frequented family playground.

The store is called Adventure Vape, which Takiri Mai Te Ata Regional Stop Smoking Manager Catherine Manning says is clearly marketing towards tamariki and rangatahi who visit the park.

"Vape stores are deliberately, maliciously, creating spaces that attract addiction for our tamariki and rangatahi."

For Ms Manning, the issue is about protection of our whakapapa and hā.

"When we want to pōwhiri or whakatau someone into our environments, as part of our customary practice, we hariru and we share hā. Smoking and vaping changes the wairua and intent of what we’re sharing.

"We need to protect our whakapapa, and that means ensuring our rangatahi and tamariki aren’t isolated and treated differently in discussions on auahi kore. We need to start seriously interrupting how they’re being targeted by the Tobacco and vaping industry. Our goal was always focused on elimination of harm for our people and these products are harmful."

Andrew Waa, Associate Professor Eru Pomare Māori Health Research Centre and Co-Director ASPIRE2025, says there’s been increases in vaping amongst all young people but particularly rangatahi Maori, who’ve seen daily vaping rates increase 10 - 20 per cent. He says this goes against the stated purpose of vapes.

"The pathway from trying it to being addicted is much faster than cigarettes.

"If we want vaping to be a cessation device, the most logical way is to only offer it to those who’re quitting smoking so rangatahi don’t get access."

HCA is calling for the vaping regulations to include a prohibition of new vaping stores around schools, parks, playgrounds and other children’s settings, while also revoking licensing for existing stores in these areas. HCA will be submitting proposals for the Smoked Tobacco Regulatory Regime. Submissions close 5.00 pm, Wednesday 15 March 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 