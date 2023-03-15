Controller Update Published
Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
We’ve published our
latest Controller update. This update covers the six
months ended July to December 2022.
The Government’s
2022/23 Budget allowed expenditure of up to $160 billion,
with an additional $28.5 billion authorised under the second
Imprest Supply Act.
Almost all government spending for
the first six months of 2022/23 was properly authorised and
within the law. The single confirmed instance of unlawful
spending was for Accommodation Supplement payments under
Vote Social Development. A law change was given Royal Assent
on 25 November 2022 to ensure that these payments are made
lawfully in future.
For more information on our
Controller work and past findings, see Part 3 of Observations
from our central government audits:
2021/22.
Watch this
video to learn more about the Controller
function.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>