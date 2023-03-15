Controller Update Published

We’ve published our latest Controller update. This update covers the six months ended July to December 2022.

The Government’s 2022/23 Budget allowed expenditure of up to $160 billion, with an additional $28.5 billion authorised under the second Imprest Supply Act.

Almost all government spending for the first six months of 2022/23 was properly authorised and within the law. The single confirmed instance of unlawful spending was for Accommodation Supplement payments under Vote Social Development. A law change was given Royal Assent on 25 November 2022 to ensure that these payments are made lawfully in future.

For more information on our Controller work and past findings, see Part 3 of Observations from our central government audits: 2021/22.

Watch this video to learn more about the Controller function.

© Scoop Media

