Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Future Forests Need To Be Multifunctional To Meet Climate Change In Tairāwhiti

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Farm Forestry Association

The Farm Forestry Association says the just convened Ministerial Inquiry, into land-use across Tairāwhiti, needs to look closely at the tree options for shoring up vulnerable farm and former forest land in the region, or it will leave a legacy of mistakes long into the future.

The President, Graham West, says it is no longer just a simple matter of deciding between production pines and native trees.

“With climate change, forests need to be multifunctional in response. They need to intercept rainfall with deep crowns. They need to root graft to link together the tree roots across the hillside, and they need to sequester carbon and hold it for long periods.”

“Many forest systems only do one or two of these three things.”

Graham West says more than 40 years of his forest research experience shows to him that in the face of increasing regulation to manage water quality, soil erosion, and farm emissions; trees are the most benign option farmers and other landowners can take to adapt to a new era of environmentally aware markets and changing climate.”

“The recent climate damage experienced in the North Island from Cyclone Gabrielle has highlighted the need to adapt and accept this is possibly a new normal for all the primary sectors.”

“While some may claim Cyclone Gabrielle was historically unexceptional, although infrequent, my concern is we can’t afford to be wrong about that.”

Can we afford the loss of production and mounting infrastructure costs, not forgetting the loss of life? Will ‘normal’ keep changing and is worse yet to come?” Graham West asks.

“The right trees are part of the solution. But we need to derive enough wealth from them to cover the costs.”

“Adequate tree planting on farms, and riparian zones, takes time and money. Trees need to be well established to endure the challenge of a cyclonic downpour, especially on the steep mudstone slopes common in Tairāwhiti.”

“On some sites we are going to have to rethink what is the purpose of the forest and how do we maximise that objective.”

“Clearly, we don’t have all the answers in farm forestry. But we have been working with a variety of species and forest systems for decades. Farm foresters have many diverse practical examples to study,” Graham West says.

The theme of the next Farm Forestry Association annual conference, in Timaru on the 30th of March to the 3rd of April, has the theme The new normal: opportunity or threat. With formal presentations and three days of field visits this topic will be vigorously debated Graham West says and new information will come to light.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Farm Forestry Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hipkins Cutbacks, And The Major Saudi/Iran Deal


Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 