Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Clinic Registration And Planning Key To Accessing Prompt Veterinary Care In Emergencies

Thursday, 23 March 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Veterinary Council of NZ

Pet owners are being encouraged to register with a veterinary clinic, understand what services they provide, and have a robust emergency plan in place.

Veterinary Council of New Zealand (VCNZ) Professional Advisor Seton Butler says the veterinary profession is facing resource shortages and staffing issues similar to that of the public health system, so people need to take this into account in planning their animals’ health care.

“If you have not registered with a clinic, or researched what to do when an emergency happens, you won’t know who to call or where to go,” Seton says. “That puts you under pressure, and if you just turn up to a clinic, the vet won’t know you are coming or be ready to meet you.”

“If you are registered with a clinic, you know where you are going, the hours they are open, and the availability of emergency services provided by the veterinary clinic to their clients.”

For instance, some larger centres in New Zealand will advise patients to travel directly to a dedicated emergency clinic. These facilities are staffed by veterinarians experienced in treating emergencies and have vet nurses on call. In some smaller regions on the other hand, if you arrive with an animal not registered to the clinic, you may be asked to drive to an emergency centre or wait to be seen while staff triage cases and source case details.

There are many other advantages to being registered with a veterinary clinic, Seton says. “All their patients’ records and history are there, and the vet will be ready to see you,” he says.

Seeing animals throughout the year on a preventative basis also means veterinary teams can provide guidance on conditions, such as dental and skin problems, vaccinations and regular treatments.

“There’s two ways an emergency happens, one is through an accident and the other is poorly planned health care,” Seton says. “By being registered and having your pet on a clinic’s books, it helps stop preventable issues that could become a problem later.”

“Vets, like doctors, nurses and teachers, are really, really busy right now. The main message is to make sure people know the services their clinic delivers, are registered with one, understand what their emergency services are, and have a plan.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Veterinary Council of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 