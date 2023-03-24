Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Psychologists Condemn Anti-trans Hate Speech And Urge The Government To Put Hate Speech Laws Back On The Agenda

Friday, 24 March 2023, 2:57 pm
Press Release: NZ Psychological Society

Te Rōpū Mātai Hinengaro o Aotearoa, The New Zealand Psychological Society (NZPsS) stands beside LGBTQIA+ and Takatāpui communities rallying against anti-trans rhetoric in light of the impending visit of Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (Posie Parker).

We are deeply concerned about the negative effects of Immigration New Zealand’s decision to allow Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s visit to go ahead, and the Court’s dismissal of the case by Gender Minorities Aotearoa, InsideOut Kōaro, and Auckland Pride. Anti-trans discourse has no place in Aotearoa. As psychologists, we know that hate speech of this kind has detrimental and tangible impacts on the wellbeing of trans, non-binary, and takatāpui communities and their families.

The discourse spread by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, which claims to be “pro-women”, has a very reductive and outdated – colonial – understanding of gender. These views actively undermine the existence and safety for people of diverse genders and minoritized identities. The platform Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has created favours a single worldview and understanding of gender, dangerously making space for white-supremacist ideology. Allowing the hate-speech platform to have space is a breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Support for visits by people like Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull is enveloped under the free-speech umbrella. Free speech should not make anyone feel unsafe, hated, or unaccepted. Hate speech needs to be labelled for what it is, and the NZPsS is deeply concerned about the psychological effects this visit will have on affected communities.

The Society calls on the Prime Minister to urgently put hate speech laws back on the agenda. This is to ensure people like Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull who espouse hate, racism, transphobia, and incite violence, prejudice, and bigotry are not given a platform in Aotearoa.

We extend our love and thoughts to all Trans and Non-binary people who are struggling at this time, and urge you to seek support. You deserve to feel safe and accepted, always.

Places to get support:

Outline – Rainbow specialist counselling and trans peer support 0800 688 5463 from 6pm to 9pm

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP).

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO).

Healthline – 0800 611 116

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



