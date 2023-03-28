Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Let Ports Of Auckland Do Its Job

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

The Maritime Union says Ports of Auckland is back on track and there is no need to “mess with success.”

The Union was responding to news of a review of the Ports of Auckland by Flagstaff Consulting Group being funded by the Mayor’s office.

Maritime Union Auckland Branch Secretary Russell Mayn says the history of the Ports of Auckland in recent decades provides one lesson.

“When there is pragmatic management that works with the workforce, and focuses on getting the basics right, we get a successful port.”

Mr Mayn says stated goals for the Ports of improving safety, operating performance and return on assets are all positive and are all being achieved.

He says the turnaround of the Ports performance in the last year has been remarkable.

“The Ports of Auckland is rapidly improving dividends, it has dumped the failed automation project, it has transformed the workplace culture by working with the Union, and it has taken leadership in areas like health and safety.”

My Mayn warns that part-privatization or multiple operators in terminals elsewhere often led to a destructive process.

“Wages, conditions, and health and safety become bargaining chips, and it would move us further away from the integrated, focussed plan we need for New Zealand ports.”

Mr Mayn says it is not a good time to introduce further uncertainty around New Zealand’s major import port.

“New Zealand will continue to experience shocks to its supply chain, whether from extreme weather, pandemics, or a volatile global situation, and we need to be firming up our capability.”

Mr Mayn says Mayor Wayne Brown has in the past expressed his concern about the performance of the Ports of Auckland, which was reasonable since the previous management and Board had made many errors.

Likewise, there was a widely agreed need to develop other ports in the northern region to cater for the growing freight task.

“However, our view is the Ports of Auckland is now on an extremely promising trajectory which will deliver dividends to the people of Auckland while maintaining its important strategic role in the supply chain.”

“We need to let the Ports do its job.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 