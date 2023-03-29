Oxfam Aotearoa: New Offshore Oil And Gas Permit A Betrayal Of The Pacific

“We’re deeply concerned to learn that just as Pacific leaders have launched a call for a Just Transition to a Fossil Fuel Free Pacific, the New Zealand Government has decided to grant a new fossil fuel exploration permit,” says Oxfam Aotearoa Climate Justice Lead Nick Henry.

“This announcement makes a mockery of New Zealand’s commitment to climate action. It’s unthinkable that in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, the Government is taking action that reverses our progress on reducing climate pollution from fossil fuels.

“The latest IPCC report has reiterated what we already knew: that even just burning the fossil fuels in known reserves would put us beyond 1.5 degrees of warming. We simply cannot go out looking for more.

“Our government must stand with the Pacific and immediately end all oil and gas exploration on land and at sea. We call Minister James Shaw to endorse the Port Vila Call and demonstrate that we are a meaningful ally for climate justice.”

Notes:

Offshore petroleum permit granted and Block Offer 2020 tender opens

Pacific leaders launched the Port Vila Call for a Just Transition to a Fossil Fuel Free Pacific just this month. In it, they have called for ‘halting all new licensing rounds for oil and gas, and setting a Paris-aligned end date for production.’

Oxfam Aotearoa is calling for supporters to stand with the Pacific and call on Minister for Climate Change of New Zealand James Shaw to show that we stand with the Pacific, and endorse the Port Vila Call: https://www.oxfam.org.nz/fossil-fuel-free-pacific/

