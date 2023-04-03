Taxpayers' Union Welcomes Lobbying Review

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s lobbying announcements, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“We welcome the commitment to explore policy options for the regulation of the lobbying sector. While the ability for different groups to make their case to our elected representatives is important in any democracy, it is also essential that such activities are carried out in an open and transparent manner. We look forward to engaging with any consultation on how best to strike this balance.

“New Zealand lags behind other Westminster-style political systems with its lax approach to lobbying. There are many issues to consider, but the lack of a cooling-off period for former ministers before being able to lobby their former cabinet colleagues is of particular concern.

“The announcement of funding for a voluntary code of conduct does, however, seem to us to be a waste of taxpayer money and simply a way for the government to look like it is doing something quickly. Taxpayers should not be footing the bill for an unenforceable attempt to get lobbyists behave. Any rules for lobbying should be determined following consultation and should apply equally across the sector.”

