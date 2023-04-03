Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Taxpayers' Union Welcomes Lobbying Review

Monday, 3 April 2023, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s lobbying announcements, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“We welcome the commitment to explore policy options for the regulation of the lobbying sector. While the ability for different groups to make their case to our elected representatives is important in any democracy, it is also essential that such activities are carried out in an open and transparent manner. We look forward to engaging with any consultation on how best to strike this balance.

“New Zealand lags behind other Westminster-style political systems with its lax approach to lobbying. There are many issues to consider, but the lack of a cooling-off period for former ministers before being able to lobby their former cabinet colleagues is of particular concern.

“The announcement of funding for a voluntary code of conduct does, however, seem to us to be a waste of taxpayer money and simply a way for the government to look like it is doing something quickly. Taxpayers should not be footing the bill for an unenforceable attempt to get lobbyists behave. Any rules for lobbying should be determined following consultation and should apply equally across the sector.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

