Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unaffordable Home Heating Increases Risk Of Severe Mental Distress

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:37 am
Press Release: Population Health Community Centre


Finding yourself unable to adequately heat your home can not only lead to poor physical health but can also increase the risk of severe mental health distress, according to new overseas research.

University of Otago Public Health senior researcher, Dr Kimberley O’Sullivan, has been looking at the findings and says there are lessons for Aotearoa New Zealand.

Dr O’Sullivan says a UK study using data from a large longitudinal study focused on people who at one point said they were able to heat their home adequately but then later said that was no longer the case. “The research shows this change in circumstance significantly increases in the odds of reporting severe mental distress.”

For people with good mental health initially, the odds of reporting severe mental distress after becoming unable to keep the home adequately warm almost doubled. When people were already experiencing mental health distress initially, the odds of severe mental health distress were more than tripled when they became unable to heat their homes.

The new research aligns with previous studies in this area. Research using longitudinal survey data from Australia has shown that being in energy poverty lowers subjective wellbeing or life satisfaction.

In the latest Public Health Communication Briefing, Dr O’Sullivan says in Aotearoa those most at risk of what is called energy poverty include Māori and Pasifika peoples, older people, households with children and especially single parent households, tertiary students and disabled persons. “Just before the pandemic nearly 8% of New Zealand households reported they could not afford to keep their homes adequately heated. With 42% of households telling the Consumer Advocacy Council it is harder to pay for electricity now than a year ago, it is likely that more people will be unable to afford heating this winter.”

The Winter Energy Payment policy is designed to help households in Aotearoa receiving the government superannuation and some other welfare packages to keep warm during winter. But Dr O’Sullivan says there have been difficulties assessing the impact. “Better targeting the Winter Energy Payment to those most at risk such as households with children, disabled people and low-income households plus increasing payments may be more likely to achieve the goal of keeping warm in their homes,” she says.

Dr O’Sullivan says we know that relatively simple interventions that make small improvements in our housing quality so that people can keep warm at home have positive effects on social, health, and economic wellbeing. “For example, evaluation of the extremely successful cross-government Healthy Homes Initiative programme shows that it has reduced hospitalisations by almost 20%, as well as increasing school attendance and employment among people living in these households.”

“It is clear that supporting people to live in warm housing during a time of increasing living and energy costs in Aotearoa will avoid social, economic, and mental health harm. We must continue improving housing quality and we urgently need stronger energy consumer protections in Aotearoa to ensure everyone has access to warm, dry, healthy housing.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Population Health Community Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:

EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 