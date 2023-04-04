Christchurch Call Advisory Network welcomes Rt Hon Jacinda Arden to her new role

The Christchurch Call Advisory Network (CCAN) congratulates Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern on her appointment as The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. We wholeheartedly support her new appointment and look forward to working with her as civil society members of the Christchurch Call community.

Ms Ardern’s work in building the Call community has provided a useful forum for stakeholders to work together on complex issues. It is therefore appropriate for her to continue to lead this work.

The Christchurch Call continues to be an essential endeavour to combat the ongoing danger of terrorist and violent extreme content online. The Christchurch Call community and supporters, including the Christchurch Call Advisory Network, continue to focus on the priority areas of:

algorithmic transparency and audits, to reduce virality of extreme content and understand the impact

positive interventions to respond to extreme content

building the Christchurch Call community for collective action on the Call commitments

crisis and incident response protocol to remove live streaming video of mass murder events and related manifestos

The Christchurch Call Advisory Network (CCAN) exists to provide expert advice on implementing the commitments in the Call in a manner consistent with a free, safe, open, interoperable, and secure internet and with international human rights law. CCAN accomplishes its work through meaningful collaboration with governments, civil society organisations, and private sector actors.

