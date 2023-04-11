Green Party Announces Kahurangi Carter As Its Candidate For Christchurch Central

The Green Party has announced Kahurangi Carter (ia/she/her) (Ngāti Maniapoto, Tainui) as its candidate for Christchurch Central.

Kahurangi is a passionate environmentalist and zero-waste advocate who has worked as the National Manager of Para Kore, a Māori-led, not-for-profit, zero-waste organisation which works with whānau and marae to create a zero-carbon, zero-waste Aotearoa. She currently works for the Ministry of the Environment Manatū Mō Te Taiao.

“I am delighted to have been selected to represent the Green Party in Christchurch Central, and want to thank the Green Party for their support, and everyone who encouraged me to run,” says Kahurangi Carter.

“With Eugenie Sage stepping down as the Green Party’s only South Island Te Waipounamu MP, and her incredible contribution to the zero-waste kaupapa, I am determined to continue in her footsteps and ensure Ōtautahi Christchurch has Green representation in parliament. Aotearoa must continue to transition to a zero-waste, low-emission, circular economy”.

“The Greens are the only party that will take decisive action to combat the climate crisis, protect nature, and create a more equitable society where everyone can thrive,” she says.

Christchurch has five amazing candidates who are working together to ensure we have a big impact and can increase the party vote for the Green Party this upcoming election.

We know from a recent Christchurch City Council survey that our city cares about the cost of living and climate change, with 70% of residents agreeing that climate change was an important or very important issue, and my message to all those people is that the Green Party have the solutions” says Kahurangi.

“Ōtautahi is lucky to have tangata whenua Ngāi Tahu and the six papatipu runanga (Ngāi Tūāhuriri, Taumutu, Wairewa, Koukourārata, Ngāti Wheke and Ōnuku) who always show up for our communities and whenua. With more Māori Green MP’s we can help shape the direction of our next government and take action to manaaki tangata and manaaki whenua and enusre their voices are heard to guarantee tino rangatiratanga.

As a mother of teenagers, I am invested in ensuring the Government secures young peoples’ futures. Christchurch Central is the third youngest electorate in the country, and we want to see a wave of active young people stepping up to vote like their futures depend on it, because it literally does. My goal is to ignite energy into a youth-led movement to inspire the rangatahi of Ōtautahi to get involved in and excited about politics. From there, we can work towards a future where the planet and our people are put before excessive profits.

With the success of Chlöe Swarbrick (Auckland Central), Tamatha Paul (Wellington Central Councillor), and the recent win of Mayor Tory Whanau (Wellington) we know flax-roots, values-based campaigns make a big impact at the polls. I am joining an impressive rōpū of Green candidates that are dedicated to creating a better future in our cities, and for Aotearoa as a whole,” she says.

