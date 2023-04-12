Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Report Highlights Pressures On Aotearoa New Zealand’s Freshwater

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 10:37 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Increasing pressures on lakes, rivers, and groundwater are affecting water quality, ecosystems, and people throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, according to a new report.

Our freshwater 2023, published today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, examines the most pressing issues in Aotearoa New Zealand’s freshwater bodies.

“Scientific evidence shows the health of freshwater ecosystems varies across the country, with impacts on the life they support,” says Natasha Lewis, Deputy Secretary Joint Evidence, Data and Insights at the Ministry for the Environment.

Our freshwater 2023 is a comprehensive summary of the latest data and research about water, one of our most precious resources,” she says.

