NZ Disability Employers' Network (NZDEN) Announces Organisational Change To Promote Inclusive Employment Opportunities

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Disability Employers' Network

The New Zealand Disability Employers' Network (NZDEN) is proud to announce an organisational change aimed at furthering its mission of promoting inclusive employment opportunities for people with disabilities across New Zealand.

The NZDEN, a leading organisation dedicated to advocating for disability and neurodiversity inclusive employment practices, has undertaken a strategic realignment to better serve its members and drive positive change in the employment landscape.

As part of NZDEN's commitment to advancing its vision, the organisation is also excited to unveil a range of new services, resources, and initiatives, including innovative mentorship programs aimed at fostering professional growth and development for disabled and neurodiverse people in the workforce.

"We are thrilled about the organisational change at the NZDEN and the opportunities it presents for advancing inclusive employment practices in New Zealand," said Phil Turner, Chief Executive.

The NZDEN will continue to collaborate with employers, disability service providers, and government agencies to promote disability and neurodiverse inclusive employment policies, practices, and initiatives. The organisation will also focus on providing resources, tools, and support to its members to help them create inclusive workplaces and tap into the talent pool of people with disabilities.

"We believe that every person, regardless of their disability, deserves equal opportunities in the workplace. The organisational change at NZDEN will strengthen our efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce in New Zealand," added Mr Turner.

The NZDEN remains committed to being a leading voice in disability employment advocacy and looks forward to driving positive change in the employment landscape for people with disabilities in New Zealand.

About the NZDEN

The NZDEN represents a collective of employers committed to being better employers, serving our customers better, and playing an active part in supporting disabled and neurodiverse people to succeed in their communities.

We are committed to our vision: 'New Zealand organisations realise the true potential of disabled and neurodiverse people, to the benefit of everyone'.

We all continue to grow our understanding of the value of disabled people to us as employers, but also the value they bring for all of Aotearoa.

It is also the home of New Zealand’s Accessibility Tick and the annual Disability Inclusive Pathways Conference.

