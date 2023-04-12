Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Work On New Redress System For Survivors To Continue As Fast As Possible

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Crown Response to the Abuse in Care Inquiry

Work on the new, independent redress system for survivors of abuse in care will not be affected by the deferral of the Royal Commission’s final report, Crown Response Unit director Isaac Carlson says.

“The Minister for the Public Service, Hon Andrew Little, recently confirmed to Radio NZ that the redress design work remains a priority for Government,” Mr Carlson says. “This commitment is not affected by the decision to defer the Royal Commission’s final report date. The redress work can continue regardless, at the same pace.”

Today, Minister Little announced that Dr Annabel Ahuriri-Driscoll (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu) and Ruth Jones QSM (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata) have been appointed as co-Chairs of the survivor-led redress design group. They will provide leadership and direction for the design group and an advisory group to support it. The design group will develop the key features of the new system for decision by Ministers.

The Redress system design work results from the recommendations made in the Royal Commission’s redress report. The Crown committed to delivering on those recommendations when the report was delivered, and that commitment remains firm.

“We know that many survivors want to see progress – we can assure you that progress is being made,” Mr Carlson says.

Rapid payments

“Work has continued on projects to assist survivors before the new system is ready. One of these - rapid payments under current claims systems - was started late last year by the Ministry of Social Development, prioritising people who are ill or elderly and those who have been waiting the longest to have their claim resolved.

The rapid payments option for claimants has attracted good interest. The continued roll-out of rapid payments won’t be affected by the deferral of the Royal Commission’s report.

Other projects

“Work is also progressing on two other projects – an interim listening service to provide continuity of service for survivors between the conclusion of the Royal Commission and the launch of the new redress system, and work to improve survivors’ access to their records of their time in care. These projects are not affected by the deferral.

“The only project affected by the deferral is the timing of a public apology to survivors for the abuse they suffered in care. Work towards an apology will now be based on this happening in 2024, as an apology cannot be made before the Royal Commission delivers its final report,” Mr Carlson says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 