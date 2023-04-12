An Investment In Training Aotearoa New Zealand Social Workers Is Needed

Yesterday, the Government announced that social workers have been added to the immigration Green List in recognition of the critical shortages in the health services workforce. From the end of May, overseas social workers can apply to enter New Zealand via the Straight to Residence pathway.

The ANZASW calls on the Government to invest in training a more diverse social work workforce in Aotearoa New Zealand which reflects the whānau and communities we serve. We need to train more tangata whenua and Pasifika social workers, through partnering with tangata whenua and Pasifika to design appropriate training programmes and address the barriers to training as a social worker.

Whilst we welcome the Government’s recognition that social workers are critical to the delivery of health services in Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government’s focus on addressing the current workforce pressures for social work. We are concerned this is simply a band aid solution which does not address the true issues creating pressures for the workforce.

We need the government to support students better and remove barriers to becoming a social worker in Aotearoa New Zealand. They are the future of our profession yet are facing incomprehensible hardship. Many students are dropping out before they graduate simply because they can’t afford to live and study. We are seeing reducing numbers of students entering social work training and only 55% of students who start a social work degree complete it.

“We have heard from many students who are facing incredible financial pressure as a result of studying social work. They are getting into debt, working extremely long hours whilst studying, and facing burnout as a result of studying social work. The Government needs to provide adequate financial support for students” says Braden Clark, ANZASW Kaiwhakahaere Chief Executive.

The ANZASW also calls on the Government to improve financial support for students and to introduce a payment for students who are on placement. Social work students complete 120 days of unpaid placement as part of their degree and with the cost of living it is extremely difficult for social workers to complete their studies.

“We want to see eligibility for student allowance widened, rates which are liveable, and placement payments to be introduced for students, just like the many male-dominated professions with apprenticeships already have” says Mr Clark.

The Government also needs to continue to address the underinvestment in social services which has resulted in gender-based pay inequity for social workers. We welcome the Government’s announcement last year to extend pay equity to iwi and community social workers funded by Government contracts. However, there is more work to be done to address inequities in the sector, for example in organisations who are not funded by Government, Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora social workers, and social work educators.

Aotearoa New Zealand trained social workers develop or enhance skills in working with tangata whenua and Pasifika throughout their four years of tertiary study. The Government needs to consider how it can honour Te Tiriti through partnering with iwi to consider how we can grow our tangata whenua workforce.

Importing overseas social workers as the solution to our workforce shortages is a short-term solution which does not address the underlying issues in Aotearoa New Zealand. Local solutions are needed to address our workforce challenges.

Social workers complete a 4-year degree, which includes 120 days of unpaid placement (typically completed full time).

We have prepared a briefing to the Government on social work student hardship. You can read this here: https://www.anzasw.nz/public/150/files/Advocacy/221111%20-%20Briefing%20to%20Minister%20Sepuloni%20-%20student%20hardship%20FINAL.pdf

