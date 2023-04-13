Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kāpiti Coast District Council Welcomes Three Waters Reset

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kapiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty’s announcement today to move from four Water Services Entities to 10 is welcomed.

“Our Council is now proposed to be part of a Wellington-Wairarapa Entity rather than a much larger entity that encompassed Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, parts of the Manawatu-Whanganui Region, Wellington, Chatham Islands and the top of the South Island,” says Mayor Holborow.

“We’ve always been concerned about the loss of our community’s voice. A smaller entity will still allow for economies of scale but provide better alignment between regional decision making and local delivery.

“We’re also pleased that the initial 1 July 2024 transition date has been delayed.

“Unbolting water services from local government is not as simple as it sounds. Water services are intertwined with other council services such as stormwater systems in our parks and under our roads, and many of our people work across multiple delivery and supporting roles.

“We need to ensure any transition is seamless for our community and our people. Rushing through such a significant delivery model change wasn’t guaranteed to do this.”

Other than the number of entities and timeframes, the three waters reform remains relatively the same.

Councils will have a say and representation over their local water services entities through regional representative groups, forming a partnership between mayors or council representatives and iwi/Māori to provide strategic oversight and direction to the entities.

The Wellington-Wairarapa regional representative group will be responsible for selecting a professional board of experts who will govern the entity and employ the entity’s chief executive.

“Council will be an entity shareholder. This means the assets will be owned by the entity’s councils however, they will be operated and financed independently,” says Mayor Holborow.

“Ten entities versus 67 councils creates the ability to borrow the funds needed to make real change for all of Aotearoa/New Zealand.

“Our focus remains on making sure our community is no worse off financially as a result of the changes.

“Subject to legislative changes to the Water Services Entity Act, our assets and people will still transfer to the new entity sometime prior to 1 July 2026.

“Our emphasis will always be advocating for quality water services delivered in an affordable way for our community.

“That is why we have continued to advance significant projects to deliver enhanced environmental outcomes and build capacity across our drinking water, wastewater and stormwater networks despite the uncertainty that has surrounded the three waters reform.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>



Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 