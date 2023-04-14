Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nationwide Climate Strike To Demand Urgent Emissions Reduction

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate

 

As New Zealand prepares for its next nationwide climate strike on Friday 26th May, organisers are making it clear that they have specific demands for meaningful climate action from government and industry leaders. “The time for action is now, while we have this golden window of opportunity to safeguard the planet and natural environment for current and future generations. If we want to be the best possible ancestors, we have a responsibility to transformationally reduce emissions urgently, and do everything in our power to create a climate-just Aotearoa”, says Aurora Garner-Randolph from School Strike 4 Climate NZ. SS4C holds these demands in mind knowing that the economic system is based on exploitation of the natural world, and that we must protect our environment if we are to survive and thrive over the long-term.

The Climate Strike on the 26th May will be demanding that the Government urgently reduce emissions now, and be aspirational in striving for a net-zero emissions Aotearoa ahead of 2050, by 2030. The nationwide movement will also be calling on leaders to 100% transition to regenerative agriculture by 2030, prioritise Te Tiriti centred climate justice and lower the voting age to 16.

In the area of reducing emissions now, the demands include the ending of all exploration and extraction of oil, gas and coal in Aotearoa, and that our major cities sign onto the call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. The Climate Strike will also be calling on the provision of free, reliable and accessible public transport, the extension, electrification and restoration of commuter and interregional rail and enabling safe and low cost active modes of transport, such as cycling infrastructure, e-bike and e-scooter subsidies and safe walking facilities.

The second area of focus emphasises that the way we farm and grow other food crops can either deepen the climate crisis or mitigate it, and thus the Climate Strike movement is calling for a 100% transition to regenerative agriculture by 2030. “Anchoring our agricultural (and marine) food production in regenerative practices will provide for food and nutritional security while creating opportunities for our economy to fund other means of climate action. We recognize the vital role farming plays in New Zealand's economy, however it can be done with long-term security and sustainability in mind. Currently, the short-term, for-profit approach we take has harmed our natural world. When we care for Papatūānuku, she gives back to us a bigger and better bounty”, says Oscar Compton-Moen, a SS4C coordinator.

Central to these demands, but also a specific area the movement is calling for, is the centering of Te Tiriti in climate justice. “Decolonisation should be seen as a critical part of the decarbonisation process. Indigenous communities have been the stewards of their lands for thousands of years, developing complex relationships with the ecosystems that sustain them. However, colonialism and capitalism have led to the theft of these lands, often through violent means. This has resulted in the destruction of these ecosystems, leading to the extinction of species and the alteration of natural processes that regulate the climate” says Sophie Grace, from Fridays for Future Tāmaki.

Finally, the Climate Strike on May 26 will be demanding that the voting age is lowered to 16. Climate change poses an existential threat to young people and future generations. “Lowering the voting age is not just about giving young people the right to vote. It is about recognising their contribution to the fight for climate justice and giving them a say in the decisions that affect their future. Young people have shown that they are passionate about climate action, and their voices need to be heard”, says Oscar, from SS4C.

Organisers are calling on all New Zealanders to join them in standing up for bold and urgent climate action on Friday 26th May. Together, they are demanding a better future for all, centred on justice and sustainability.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from School Strike 4 Climate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>



Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 