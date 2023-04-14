Nationwide Climate Strike To Demand Urgent Emissions Reduction

As New Zealand prepares for its next nationwide climate strike on Friday 26th May, organisers are making it clear that they have specific demands for meaningful climate action from government and industry leaders. “The time for action is now, while we have this golden window of opportunity to safeguard the planet and natural environment for current and future generations. If we want to be the best possible ancestors, we have a responsibility to transformationally reduce emissions urgently, and do everything in our power to create a climate-just Aotearoa”, says Aurora Garner-Randolph from School Strike 4 Climate NZ. SS4C holds these demands in mind knowing that the economic system is based on exploitation of the natural world, and that we must protect our environment if we are to survive and thrive over the long-term.

The Climate Strike on the 26th May will be demanding that the Government urgently reduce emissions now, and be aspirational in striving for a net-zero emissions Aotearoa ahead of 2050, by 2030. The nationwide movement will also be calling on leaders to 100% transition to regenerative agriculture by 2030, prioritise Te Tiriti centred climate justice and lower the voting age to 16.

In the area of reducing emissions now, the demands include the ending of all exploration and extraction of oil, gas and coal in Aotearoa, and that our major cities sign onto the call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. The Climate Strike will also be calling on the provision of free, reliable and accessible public transport, the extension, electrification and restoration of commuter and interregional rail and enabling safe and low cost active modes of transport, such as cycling infrastructure, e-bike and e-scooter subsidies and safe walking facilities.

The second area of focus emphasises that the way we farm and grow other food crops can either deepen the climate crisis or mitigate it, and thus the Climate Strike movement is calling for a 100% transition to regenerative agriculture by 2030. “Anchoring our agricultural (and marine) food production in regenerative practices will provide for food and nutritional security while creating opportunities for our economy to fund other means of climate action. We recognize the vital role farming plays in New Zealand's economy, however it can be done with long-term security and sustainability in mind. Currently, the short-term, for-profit approach we take has harmed our natural world. When we care for Papatūānuku, she gives back to us a bigger and better bounty”, says Oscar Compton-Moen, a SS4C coordinator.

Central to these demands, but also a specific area the movement is calling for, is the centering of Te Tiriti in climate justice. “Decolonisation should be seen as a critical part of the decarbonisation process. Indigenous communities have been the stewards of their lands for thousands of years, developing complex relationships with the ecosystems that sustain them. However, colonialism and capitalism have led to the theft of these lands, often through violent means. This has resulted in the destruction of these ecosystems, leading to the extinction of species and the alteration of natural processes that regulate the climate” says Sophie Grace, from Fridays for Future Tāmaki.

Finally, the Climate Strike on May 26 will be demanding that the voting age is lowered to 16. Climate change poses an existential threat to young people and future generations. “Lowering the voting age is not just about giving young people the right to vote. It is about recognising their contribution to the fight for climate justice and giving them a say in the decisions that affect their future. Young people have shown that they are passionate about climate action, and their voices need to be heard”, says Oscar, from SS4C.

Organisers are calling on all New Zealanders to join them in standing up for bold and urgent climate action on Friday 26th May. Together, they are demanding a better future for all, centred on justice and sustainability.

