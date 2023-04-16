National Selects International Lawyer In Wellington Central

International lawyer, human rights expert and diplomat Dr Scott Sheeran has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Wellington Central for this year’s General Election.

“I’m deeply thankful to our local party members for putting their faith in me to campaign strongly in Wellington Central to elect a National Government,” says Dr Sheeran.

“I love Wellington and want it to be a city where people thrive and prosper. If I earn the opportunity to become an MP, I’ll be focused on the issues that matter most to people here, especially reducing the cost-of-living.

“Labour is spending $1 billion more per week than National was, yet Wellingtonians have little to show for it but higher costs and worse outcomes in health, education, transport and crime.

“Homeowners in Wellington are being forced to find hundreds of dollars more per week to cover rising mortgage repayments as rates are hiked to fight inflation and Labour’s economic mismanagement. Renters, including students, are also struggling, with their median weekly rent up $200.

“Wellingtonians rightly celebrate our innovative, creative and vibrant city but without action on the cost-of-living crisis, we’ll lose the people and opportunities that make this city so incredible. I’m standing for National because it’s the only party with a plan to grow our economy and lower the cost-of-living, with the ability to deliver on it.

“I’ve spent many years living and working around the world, but I’ve always considered Wellington home. It’s where my family home is, it’s where my wife and I want our kids to grow up, and it’s where I want everyone to have the chance to thrive.”

Authorised by J de Joux, 41 Pipitea St, Wellington

Biographical notes

Dr Scott Sheeran is currently based in Abu Dhabi, working as a senior legal counsel to the United Arab Emirates Government. He is also a barrister in a Wellington chambers and a Reservist Army Officer in the New Zealand Defence Force.

Scott has extensive international experience in diplomacy, international law and human rights, including as an Adjunct Professor at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy and stints at the United Nations in New York. At the UN, Scott worked as a legal adviser for the New Zealand’s Permanent Mission and later as Senior Legal Counsel and Team Leader for Sanctions and Peacekeeping for New Zealand’s delegation to the UN Security Council. He was also elected the Vice Chair of the Legal Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Closer to home, Scott has worked as Director in the Ministry of Defence’s International Branch, Senior Legal Counsel for NZDF in the Operation Burnham Inquiry, as a legal advisor at MFAT, and as a junior lawyer for Wellington law firm Chen Palmer.

Raised by his mother in Hautapu, Scott attended Hamilton Boys’ High School before gaining Bachelors of Law and Commerce, both with Honours, from the University of Otago. He went on to complete a Master of Laws at Cambridge University in the UK, and a PhD in International Law from the University of Essex.

Scott has volunteered for a range of organisations including the Sri Lanka Campaign for Peace and Justice in London, the Universal Rights Group in Geneva, and as Director of the University of Essex’s Human Rights in Iran Unit.

Scott will move back to Wellington from Abu Dhabi with his wife Haidi and their three young children in July.

© Scoop Media

