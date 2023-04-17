Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rebuilding The Dam Of Trust

Monday, 17 April 2023, 3:10 pm
Column: Maxim Institute

The 1955 film “The Dam Busters” tells the story of Operation Chastise and the RAF’s plan to destroy Nazi dams with bouncing bombs. In the film’s climactic scenes, bombs go skimming across the water to blow up vital resources and thwart the Nazi war effort. This raises the question: Are we acting as dam busters or dam builders in Aotearoa New Zealand?

I often wonder if we are sabotaging one of our vital resources—civil society. While trust in our electoral process is high, the process of elections is not the only pillar of civil society.

Consider our education system with teacher fatigue, falling attendance, and students failing basic numeracy and literacy. Or our justice system with accusations of systemic racism, an almost full prison system, and increasing incidents of violent crime. Or our health system, in which people must wait so long that they might die before receiving treatment. Or our media—one of the least trusted institutions in our country. And let’s not get started on our politicians who often engage in ad hominem attacks and ideological squabbles rather than addressing the people's concerns.

Whom do we trust? We trust people we perceive as experts rather than institutions. One survey showed that people trust experts like doctors or engineers. At the bottom of the list? Politicians, religious ministers, and the media.

Our country feels increasingly divided. And our institutions no longer have the same unifying effect. So, how can we fix it? Certainly not by attacking each other and winning points for “our side.” Instead, here are three ways we can become dam builders rather than dam busters.

First, let’s increase our participation in the democratic process. We are lucky to have a process that holds our government to account. However, the government can subvert this process by passing laws under “urgency,” meaning the public is shut out and unable to consult. This has happened with increasing frequency, with the Government attempting to pass 24 bills in one sitting last year. We must raise awareness and encourage public participation to prevent system failure due to complacency.

Second, we must enhance the transparency of our institutions. We need to see behind the curtain to understand how money is spent, assess its effectiveness, and comprehend decision-making processes. This involves auditing, oversight, publicly available reporting, and watchdog organisations. A concrete example would be giving the Official Information Act (OIA) broader powers in light of the recent Stuart Nash mess.

Finally, we can improve the political literacy of everyday Kiwis. People cannot engage with what they don’t understand. How many of us know how a bill becomes law or how to communicate with our MPs? This knowledge gap must be bridged.

These actions are little building blocks that will shore up the dams of our civic institutions. If we want to build, rather than break, our society and its foundations, we must critically evaluate our practices and prioritise participation, transparency, and education as the first steps in rebuilding trust and strengthening civil society in Aotearoa New Zealand.

*Maxim Institute is an independent think tank working to promote the dignity of every person in New Zealand by standing for freedom, justice, compassion, and hope.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maxim Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 


Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>


Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 