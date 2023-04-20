Give Us A Break: Inflation Figures Demonstrate Need For Tax Relief And Public Spending Restraint
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Commenting on today’s inflation figures announcement,
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves,
said:
“The overall rate of inflation remains
stubbornly high despite an aggressive tightening of monetary
policy by the Reserve Bank. The fact that non-tradable
inflation is at its highest level since the series began
demonstrates that the problem is primarily being driven
domestically.
“The double whammy of rising interest
rates and high inflation is compounding the hardship already
facing Kiwis. The Government says that the cost of living is
its top priority but it needs to take its share of the blame
for getting New Zealand into this mess with its profligate
spending.
“Grant Robertson has an opportunity for a
proper reset in next month’s budget. He should give Kiwis
a reprieve by compensating them for the effects of income
tax bracket creep at least since Labour came to power while
dramatically slashing wasteful spending, including the
ballooning budget for consultants, Three Waters and Auckland
Light
Rail.”
