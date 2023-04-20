Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Give Us A Break: Inflation Figures Demonstrate Need For Tax Relief And Public Spending Restraint

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Commenting on today’s inflation figures announcement, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“The overall rate of inflation remains stubbornly high despite an aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the Reserve Bank. The fact that non-tradable inflation is at its highest level since the series began demonstrates that the problem is primarily being driven domestically.

“The double whammy of rising interest rates and high inflation is compounding the hardship already facing Kiwis. The Government says that the cost of living is its top priority but it needs to take its share of the blame for getting New Zealand into this mess with its profligate spending.

“Grant Robertson has an opportunity for a proper reset in next month’s budget. He should give Kiwis a reprieve by compensating them for the effects of income tax bracket creep at least since Labour came to power while dramatically slashing wasteful spending, including the ballooning budget for consultants, Three Waters and Auckland Light Rail.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

