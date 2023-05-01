Are The National Party Serious About Good Fiscal Management Or Not?
Monday, 1 May 2023, 11:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the National
Party’s commitment to continuing government contributions
to the NZ Super Fund, despite growing public debt and
economic headwinds.
Taxpayers' Union Executive
Director Jordan Williams says:
“Let’s be very
clear what this policy involves: the National Party are
saying they will continue to borrow in order to stuff money
into a risky sharemarket scheme.”
“Government debt
is forecast to be nearly 42% of GDP by next year. The
National Party should be solely focused on getting the books
back into the black, not signing up for a policy that only
made sense when Michael Cullen was running record
surpluses.”
“Borrowing money to put money on the
stock market makes no sense. John Key and Bill English
acknowledged this when they paused payments following the
2008 global financial crisis. The National Party was right
then, and its change in stance risks people questioning
their reputation as prudent fiscal
managers.”
