Outrageous That ‘Super Rich’ Getting Winter Energy Payments To Warm Pools
Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is accusing Government
Ministers of crocodile tears about the so-called ‘super
rich’ inequality given their defence of the winter energy
payment going to those who clearly don’t need
it.
Taxpayers' Union spokesperson, Jordan
Williams, says:
“Taxing those struggling with the
cost of living in order to subsidise the super wealthy to
heat their pools is disgraceful. Government support should
be laser focused on those who need it most.”
“The
‘universality’ Chris Hipkins is defending means that
less is available for those who most need
support.”
