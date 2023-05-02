Outrageous That ‘Super Rich’ Getting Winter Energy Payments To Warm Pools

The Taxpayers’ Union is accusing Government Ministers of crocodile tears about the so-called ‘super rich’ inequality given their defence of the winter energy payment going to those who clearly don’t need it.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson, Jordan Williams, says:

“Taxing those struggling with the cost of living in order to subsidise the super wealthy to heat their pools is disgraceful. Government support should be laser focused on those who need it most.”

“The ‘universality’ Chris Hipkins is defending means that less is available for those who most need support.”

