NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A "Big Win For Canterbury Businesses"

The commencement of New Zealand’s Free Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom will give Canterbury exporters better access to our seventh largest trading partner, with 99.5 per cent of current exports being able to enter duty-free from 31 May this year.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce CEO Leeann Watson calls the agreement a "big win for Canterbury businesses".

"The FTA will reduce export costs and level the playing field making New Zealand products more competitive in the UK market. Canterbury has a strong backbone of primary sector and manufacturing businesses - major industries who will benefit from the agreement.

"It is also great to see a dedicated chapter on maximising opportunities for small and medium-sized business. They are the engines of growth in our local economy and have a lot to offer international markets, and right now are doing it pretty tough with the cost of doing business at an all-time high.

"We are looking forward to working with our members on how they leverage the FTA to grow their export business. We have specialist trade and export advisors who can assist, and we encourage any business looking to expand into the UK market to get in touch."

