Government Ideology Driving Up House Prices, Increasing Cost Of Living
Friday, 5 May 2023, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the
Government’s plans to implement a cap on emissions from
new buildings - a policy which will drive up house prices
and put more pressure on Kiwi families during a cost of
living crisis.
Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns
Manager, Callum Purves says:
“A cap on construction
emissions would unnecessarily drive up construction costs
and in turn would result in increased house prices, higher
rents and a reduced growth in supply.
“25.9% of
renters spend more than 40% of their income on housing, if
the Government truly cared about reducing the cost of
living, they would focus on removing barriers to supply
rather than making it more expensive to build
houses.
“Not only will this proposal make people’s
lives even tougher, but it won’t even make a shred of
difference to the environment. Construction emissions are
already governed under New Zealand’s Emissions Trading
Scheme so any reduction would simply free up carbon credits
to be used to increase emissions in other
sectors.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Finally, the imperial sound of one hand clapping.
Saturday night NZ time, Charles III will be officially sworn in as King and as our head of state.
Commonwealth leaders will pledge their allegiance, even those hailing from countries that would much rather be rid of the whole silly, expensive business.
Yet still the monarchy endures, mainly because the alternative - a recycled politician in the top job - seems almost as bad, and without the horse drawn coaches and the regal bling.
Is Camilla the closest thing we have to Shiv? There’s certainly a weird Succession
dynamic to her relationship with Charles. More>>