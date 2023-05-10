Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Prime Minister Confirms Commitment To No New Mines – Forest & Bird Calls For Hurry Up

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 10:19 am
Press Release: Forest and Bird

Forest & Bird is today reiterating its call for urgent action to stop new mines on conservation land, after the Prime Minister re-stated Labour’s commitment to the policy.

At the post-cabinet press conference on the 8th of May, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed that the Labour government remains committed to the promise made by his predecessor Jacinda Ardern of no new mines on public conservation land.

The full transcript is available here, but this is the key exchange:

Media: “Prime Minister, given previous pledges by your predecessor, under what circumstances would Labour support mining on conservation land?”

PM: “Our policy on that hasn’t changed. So I don’t have it right in front of me at the moment, but our policy on that has not changed; it will be the same.”

“It is reassuring that the Prime Minister remains committed to the policy of no new mines on conservation land, but we need to move from policy to action. Labour has been promising this since 2017, and six years is too long in the midst of a climate and biodiversity crisis,” says George Hobson, Forest & Bird conservation advocacy officer.

“New mines continue to be allowed on conservation land, and native species continue to suffer.”

Since 2017, at least78 mining access arrangements on conservation land have been granted, with more exploration and prospecting permits covering over 150,000 ha of conservation land. Approved mining activities on conservation land include exploratory drilling for tungsten near Glenorchy; gold exploration in the Coromandel; and permits granted across Northland, Rotorua and the West Coast to a billionaire Aussie mining magnate.

“The government has declared a climate emergency, and Stats NZ recently reported that 94 percent of our reptile species, 82 percent of bird species, 80 percent of bat species, 76 percent of freshwater fish species, and 46 percent of vascular plant species are either facing extinction or are at risk of being threatened with extinction.

“Prime Minister Hipkins and his government need to urgently stop new mines on conservation land.” says Mr Hobson.

In late 2022, Forest & Bird released the results of a representative poll which show that two thirds of New Zealanders want Labour to follow through on its 2017 promise.

In early 2023, Labour committed to drafting a Bill which would give effect to its promise of no new mines on public conservation land. However, the government refuses to provide a timeline for the drafting of the Bill and the passing of it into law.

“We are happy that the PM has confirmed the government remains committed to this important issue, but the question remains: when will he, and his government, listen to New Zealanders and follow through on the promise of no new mines?” asks Mr Hobson.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Forest and Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Endless Spending On Defence

Defence is the one area of government spending where the politicians never, ever demand - but how on earth do we propose to pay for this? A Budget supposedly focussed on “bread and butter” issues has still managed to allocate another $748 million (over four years) to a new batch of military spending. The aim of this package, as Reuters put it, “is to stop the loss of military personnel, and ensure the country’s military can operate alongside allies and partners." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

Government: Local State Of Emergency Declared For Auckland

The Government will step up support for those affected by flooding in Auckland following yesterday's declaration of a local state of emergency. “NEMA’s National Coordination Centre has been activated and the Government stands ready to provide any support that is needed." More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 