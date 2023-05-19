Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Waitangi Tribunal Kāinga Kore Report Welcomed

Friday, 19 May 2023, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Te Puea Memorial Marae

The Waitangi Tribunal Report released today, about the issue of Kāinga Kore: Māori homelessness, has shed light on critical areas where the Crown's response has fallen short of meeting Treaty of Waitangi obligations. The Report identifies clear breaches of the Treaty, highlights gaps in coordination and support, and provides a roadmap for much-needed improvements in addressing the pressing issue of Māori housing.

One of the key findings of the Report is the acknowledgment of the Crown's failure to effectively respond to Māori homelessness, emphasizing the need for ongoing efforts to ensure that responses align with Treaty standards and obligations. The Report underscores the significance of coordination among agencies, which is currently lacking and requires immediate attention, but stops short of proposing the establishment of a Māori Housing Authority of Taumata.

Hurimoana Dennis, Chairperson of Te Puea Memorial Marae, believes that the creation of a Māori Housing Authority remains critical. Hurimoana maintains that this Authority needs “Ministerial level Māori decision-making authority that is streamlined, mandated, funded and supported to make critical sector wide decisions” to enable real change to address the Māori housing crisis. Whilst largely encouraged by the Tribunal Report recommendations, Hurimoana continues to advocate for the establishment of a stand-alone Māori Housing Authority to ensure effective coordination amongst agencies that will have an immediate and direct impact for whanau. He looks forward to this being picked up in the next stage of the Tribunal’s Housing Policy and Services Kaupapa Inquiry, as signalled in the Report.

The release of this Report serves as a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to address Māori homelessness. It highlights the need for corrective actions and improvements in the Crown's approach, while reaffirming the importance of upholding Treaty obligations. The Report emphasizes the guarantee of tino rangatiratanga over kāinga (Māori self-determination over housing). It asserts that providing housing for homeless Māori is a minimum requirement, considering the practical challenges associated with restoring kāinga in urgent circumstances. In addition, the Report emphasizes the Crown's duties under Article 3 of the Treaty, to achieve equitable housing outcomes for Māori.

The Report also draws attention to the inadequate support for homeless rangatahi (young people) and the need for targeted measures to address this vulnerable group's needs. The Crown's acknowledgment of these breaches and commitment to addressing the gaps represents a significant step forward.

The Report offers a set of comprehensive recommendations that include: co-designing a new definition of homelessness that reflects Māori perspectives, fulfilling Article 2 duty by providing housing for homeless Māori, and addressing the disparities in housing assistance. Furthermore, the Report emphasizes the importance of improving data collection, broadening consultation with Māori, and enhancing coordination among housing-related agencies.

As we move forward, it is crucial for stakeholders, policymakers, and the wider community to take heed of the Report's findings and work collaboratively to implement the recommended reforms. By doing so, we can foster a society that upholds the principles of partnership, equity, and good government, and ensure that Māori have access to safe and secure housing.

 

ENDS

 

Media Contacts:

Hurimoana Dennis

Chairperson, Te Puea Memorial Marae

huridennis@outlook.com

(027) 273 6816

 

Jacqueline Paul

Researcher, Pūrangakura

jackie.paul@purangakura.co.nz

(021) 029 46093

